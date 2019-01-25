Does U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SLCA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, U.S. Silica Holdings’s P/E ratio is 8.32. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $8.32 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for U.S. Silica Holdings:

P/E of 8.32 = $13.41 ÷ $1.61 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, U.S. Silica Holdings grew EPS by a whopping 94% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 74% annually, over the last three years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high. But earnings per share are down 11% per year over the last five years.

How Does U.S. Silica Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.6) for companies in the energy services industry is higher than U.S. Silica Holdings’s P/E.

This suggests that market participants think U.S. Silica Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with U.S. Silica Holdings, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

U.S. Silica Holdings’s Balance Sheet

U.S. Silica Holdings’s net debt is 88% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On U.S. Silica Holdings’s P/E Ratio

U.S. Silica Holdings’s P/E is 8.3 which is below average (16.8) in the US market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.