Does U10 (EPA:ALU10) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies U10 SA (EPA:ALU10) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is U10's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 U10 had €66.3m of debt, an increase on €63.2m, over one year. However, it also had €11.9m in cash, and so its net debt is €54.4m.

ENXTPA:ALU10 Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is U10's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that U10 had liabilities of €85.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €21.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €11.9m in cash and €45.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €49.6m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €26.2m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, U10 would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

U10 has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 13.6 which suggests a meaningful debt load. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 2.7 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Worse, U10's EBIT was down 70% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine U10's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.