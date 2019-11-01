Does Ucal Fuel Systems's (NSE:UCALFUEL) Share Price Gain of 49% Match Its Business Performance?

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Ucal Fuel Systems Limited (NSE:UCALFUEL) shareholders have enjoyed a 49% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 29% (not including dividends).

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Ucal Fuel Systems managed to grow its earnings per share at 47% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 8.3% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.02.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Ucal Fuel Systems, it has a TSR of 76% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Ucal Fuel Systems shareholders are down 28% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 9.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 12% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. If you would like to research Ucal Fuel Systems in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

