How Does UMT United Mobility Technology's (ETR:UMDK) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

UMT United Mobility Technology (ETR:UMDK) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 48% in the last month alone, although it is still down 14% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 65% share price decline throughout the year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does UMT United Mobility Technology Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.77 that sentiment around UMT United Mobility Technology isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see UMT United Mobility Technology has a lower P/E than the average (40.0) in the software industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that UMT United Mobility Technology shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

UMT United Mobility Technology increased earnings per share by 8.4% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 29% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E?

With net cash of €1.1m, UMT United Mobility Technology has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 16% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E Ratio

UMT United Mobility Technology trades on a P/E ratio of 9.8, which is below the DE market average of 19.4. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it's strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about UMT United Mobility Technology over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.6 back then to 9.8 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.