Does Uni-President China Holdings Ltd’s (HKG:220) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Xinhua Liu became the CEO of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (HKG:220) in 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Uni-President China Holdings

How Does Xinhua Liu’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Uni-President China Holdings Ltd has a market capitalization of HK$27b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥3.6m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CN¥672k. We examined companies with market caps from CN¥14b to CN¥44b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was CN¥3.6m.

So Xinhua Liu is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Uni-President China Holdings has changed over time.

SEHK:220 CEO Compensation January 9th 19 More

Is Uni-President China Holdings Ltd Growing?

On average over the last three years, Uni-President China Holdings Ltd has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 5.0% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 10% over last year.

I think the revenue growth is good. And the modest growth in earnings per share isn’t bad, either. So while performance isn’t amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Uni-President China Holdings Ltd Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 14% over three years, Uni-President China Holdings Ltd shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Xinhua Liu is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We see room for improved growth, as well as fairly unremarkable returns over the last three years. But we don’t think the CEO compensation is a problem. Shareholders may want to check for free if Uni-President China Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



