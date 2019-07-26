Does Uni-President China Holdings Ltd's (HKG:220) 17% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess Uni-President China Holdings Ltd's (HKG:220) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how Uni-President China Holdings is currently performing.

Did 220's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

220's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of CN¥1.0b has jumped 17% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 8.0%, indicating the rate at which 220 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's see if it is solely because of industry tailwinds, or if Uni-President China Holdings has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Uni-President China Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.8% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.2% is below the HK Food industry of 5.5%, indicating Uni-President China Holdings's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Uni-President China Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 6.9% to 9.9%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 73% to 15% over the past 5 years.

Uni-President China Holdings's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Uni-President China Holdings gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Uni-President China Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

