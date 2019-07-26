Does Unieuro (BIT:UNIR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Unieuro S.p.A. (BIT:UNIR) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Unieuro's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of May 2019, Unieuro had €582.8m of debt, up from €65.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had €63.2m in cash, and so its net debt is €519.5m.

How Healthy Is Unieuro's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Unieuro had liabilities of €826.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €497.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €63.2m as well as receivables valued at €39.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €1.22b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €254.4m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Unieuro would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Unieuro's debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.5 suggests a heavy debt load, its interest coverage of 8.1 implies it services that debt with ease. Overall we'd say it seems likely the company is carrying a fairly heavy swag of debt. Sadly, Unieuro's EBIT actually dropped 4.6% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Unieuro can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.