How Does Uniinfo Telecom Services's (NSE:UNIINFO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Uniinfo Telecom Services (NSE:UNIINFO) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 33%, after some slippage. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Uniinfo Telecom Services Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Uniinfo Telecom Services's P/E of 5.02 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Uniinfo Telecom Services has a lower P/E than the average (13.6) in the construction industry classification.

NSEI:UNIINFO Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 5th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Uniinfo Telecom Services will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Uniinfo Telecom Services saw earnings per share decrease by 11% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 46% per year over the last five years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 12% annually. This could justify a low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Uniinfo Telecom Services's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 9.8% of Uniinfo Telecom Services's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Uniinfo Telecom Services's P/E Ratio

Uniinfo Telecom Services trades on a P/E ratio of 5.0, which is below the IN market average of 13.5. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Uniinfo Telecom Services's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 3.8 to 5.0 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.