Does UNIQA Insurance Group AG’s (VIE:UQA) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

Andreas Brandstetter became the CEO of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (VIE:UQA) in 2011. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Andreas Brandstetter’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that UNIQA Insurance Group AG has a market cap of €2.5b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €1.3m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €672k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €1.7b to €5.6b, and the median CEO compensation was €2.3m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Andreas Brandstetter is paid less than the average compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at UNIQA Insurance Group, below.

Is UNIQA Insurance Group AG Growing?

Over the last three years UNIQA Insurance Group AG has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 13% per year. Its revenue is up 2.2% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn’t much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

Has UNIQA Insurance Group AG Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 64%, over three years, would leave most UNIQA Insurance Group AG shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

It looks like UNIQA Insurance Group AG pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Andreas Brandstetter receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. And while the company isn’t growing earnings per share, total returns have been pleasing. We would like to see EPS growth, but in our view it seems the CEO is remunerated reasonably. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling UNIQA Insurance Group shares (free trial).

