Does The Unite Group plc’s (LON:UTG) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 2016 Richard Smith was appointed CEO of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Unite Group

How Does Richard Smith’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, The Unite Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£2.2b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£1.4m. (This is based on the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£437k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from UK£1.6b to UK£5.1b, we found the median CEO compensation was UK£2.1m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Unite Group has changed over time.

LSE:UTG CEO Compensation December 24th 18 More

Is The Unite Group plc Growing?

The Unite Group plc has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 16% a year, over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 4.1% over the last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn’t much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has The Unite Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with The Unite Group plc for providing a total return of 37% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO is paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

It appears that The Unite Group plc remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Richard Smith receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. And while the company isn’t growing earnings per share, total returns have been pleasing. Although we could see higher EPS growth, we’d argue the remuneration is not an issue, based on these observations. Shareholders may want to check for free if Unite Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

Or you might prefer examine intently this intuitive graph showing past earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



