How Does United Internet's (ETR:UTDI) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 35% gain, recovering from prior weakness. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 19% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does United Internet's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 13.77 that sentiment around United Internet isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.5) for companies in the telecom industry is higher than United Internet's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think United Internet will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

United Internet's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 126% last year. Even better, EPS is up 35% per year over three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 1.3% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does United Internet's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

United Internet's net debt equates to 29% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On United Internet's P/E Ratio

United Internet trades on a P/E ratio of 13.8, which is below the DE market average of 17.4. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about United Internet recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 10.2 to 13.8 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.