Does United Parcel Service, Inc.’s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we'll look at United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for United Parcel Service:

0.14 = US$5.4b ÷ (US$53b - US$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, United Parcel Service has an ROCE of 14%.

Is United Parcel Service's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that United Parcel Service's ROCE is fairly close to the Logistics industry average of 12%. Independently of how United Parcel Service compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

United Parcel Service's current ROCE of 14% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 28%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how United Parcel Service's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:UPS Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for United Parcel Service.

How United Parcel Service's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

United Parcel Service has total liabilities of US$14b and total assets of US$53b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From United Parcel Service's ROCE

With that in mind, United Parcel Service's ROCE appears pretty good. United Parcel Service looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .