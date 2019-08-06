Does United Utilities Group PLC's (LON:UU.) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use United Utilities Group PLC's (LON:UU.) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, United Utilities Group has a P/E ratio of 14.58. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £14.58 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for United Utilities Group:

P/E of 14.58 = £7.77 ÷ £0.53 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does United Utilities Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that United Utilities Group has a lower P/E than the average (16.2) P/E for companies in the water utilities industry.

United Utilities Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with United Utilities Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

United Utilities Group's earnings per share grew by -2.5% in the last twelve months. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 13%, annually, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting United Utilities Group's P/E?

United Utilities Group's net debt is considerable, at 141% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On United Utilities Group's P/E Ratio

United Utilities Group's P/E is 14.6 which is below average (15.9) in the GB market. While the recent EPS growth is a positive, the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet may be contributing to pessimistic market expectations.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.