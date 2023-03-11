Does UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is UnitedHealth Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, UnitedHealth Group has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that UnitedHealth Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for UnitedHealth Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to US$324b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are UnitedHealth Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of UnitedHealth Group, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$1.5b. We note that this amounts to 0.3% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of UnitedHealth Group but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Does UnitedHealth Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, UnitedHealth Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Now, you could try to make up your mind on UnitedHealth Group by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

