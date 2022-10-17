Does UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Check out our latest analysis for UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. UnitedHealth Group managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that UnitedHealth Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for UnitedHealth Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to US$315b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of UnitedHealth Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are UnitedHealth Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$480b company like UnitedHealth Group. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$1.6b. This comes in at 0.3% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Should You Add UnitedHealth Group To Your Watchlist?

One positive for UnitedHealth Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for UnitedHealth Group that you need to take into consideration.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Recent 8.4% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) shareholders, they're still up 151% over 3 years

    New Fortress Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:NFE ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. But that...

  • Coupang, Inc.'s (NYSE:CPNG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 78% Above Its Share Price

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Coupang, Inc. ( NYSE:CPNG ) by taking the...

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates on gains from higher interest rates

    Bank of America Corp on Monday reported a smaller-than-feared 9% drop in quarterly profit, as its interest income was bolstered by a string of rate hikes that helped offset weakness in its investment banking division. The U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive move to tighten monetary policy this year in the face of stubborn inflation has given banks more room to raise their prime lending rates, sparking a revival in their interest income, which for years was stagnant due to near-zero rates. "BofA benefited from a higher interest rate environment in both the yields on the newly issued loans and just the growth of number of depositors," said Siddharth Singhai, chief investment officer of New York-based investment firm Ironhold Capital.

  • Schwab shares rise on record earnings per share

    Charles Schwab Corp. stock advanced by 3.3% in premarket trading Monday after the broker said it posted its "strongest quarterly performance in company history" as it topped Wall Street expectations for profit and revenue. The brokerage firm said its third-quarter net income jumped 32% to $2.02 billion, to a record of 99 cents a share, from $1.53 billion, or 74 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit increased to $1.10 a share from 84 cents a share. Revenue increased by 20% to $5

  • Why Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio

    Today's video focuses on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and numerous reasons to be bullish on these mega-cap giants. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), for instance, announced a three-for-one stock split on Aug. 22. Shares of the cybersecurity specialist shot up following the announcement, but they have lost momentum since thanks to the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature that has been weighing on the stock market this year.

  • 4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes

    Paying attention to big price swings is useful mostly to determine those opportunistic times to "buy low." The four stocks are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Boring old pharmaceutical giant AbbVie is the largest holding in my portfolio.

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The company was considering eventually purchasing up to 40% of the chips needed for all iPhones from YMTC, the newspaper said.

  • In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie

    Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy’s darkest days. Now Van Orden, a Donald Trump-endorsed retired Navy SEAL who says he took no part in the riot and did not set foot on the Capitol grounds, appears poised to win the U.S. House seat held since 1997 by retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.

  • Truth Social Exec Forced Off Board After Ignoring Trump Demand: Report

    Will Wilkerson submitted a whistleblower complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission in August regarding the company.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 86.9% That's a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Shifting sources of revenue are causing a growth deceleration that probably won't last much longer.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 18%, can deliver 150% total returns over the next five years.

  • Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying

    These companies have kept raising their dividends in any market condition. In fact, two are already Dividend Kings and the third is about to be.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    These ultra-reliable businesses could deliver quarterly payments that steadily grow throughout your retirement.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • $5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index firmly in bear market territory, down 25% year-to-date, investors are rightly nervous about what it means for stocks. As Warren Buffett once said, be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. As long as investors have an appropriate investment horizon -- 10 years is usually good -- they should not fear bear markets, but look forward to them eagerly as a chance to buy good companies at discounted prices.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying

    The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. With their share prices tumbling, they trade at much lower valuations. Because of that, investors could score big gains by taking advantage of the sell-off and holding through the eventual recovery.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.