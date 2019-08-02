How Does Univastu India Limited's (NSE:UNIVASTU) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

For long-term investors, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more beneficial than examining a single earnings announcement at a point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Univastu India Limited (NSE:UNIVASTU) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Univastu India is currently performing.

View our latest analysis for Univastu India

Could UNIVASTU beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

UNIVASTU's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹45m has jumped 36% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 44%, indicating the rate at which UNIVASTU is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

NSEI:UNIVASTU Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Univastu India has invested its equity funds well leading to a 23% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 10% exceeds the IN Construction industry of 6.5%, indicating Univastu India has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Univastu India’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 38% to 38%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 85% to 138% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Univastu India's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Univastu India gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Univastu India to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for UNIVASTU’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for UNIVASTU’s outlook. Financial Health: Are UNIVASTU’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.