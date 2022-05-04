What Does Universal Display Corporation's (NASDAQ:OLED) Share Price Indicate?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$176 and falling to the lows of US$126. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Universal Display's current trading price of US$134 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Universal Display’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Universal Display worth?

According to my valuation model, Universal Display seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Universal Display today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $151.56, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Universal Display’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Universal Display?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 90% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Universal Display. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in OLED’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OLED, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Universal Display has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Universal Display, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

