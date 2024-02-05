Does ‘unseasonably cold’ Feb. mean snow for Georgia? Here’s what Farmers’ Almanac says

Superbowl, Valentine’s Day and snow?

February is full of surprises, but the new weather forecast from Farmers’ Almanac might surprise you the most.

February’s Forecast

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, February will be “unseasonably cold” for the most part.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of February in the southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia):

Feb. 4-7: showers

Feb 8-11: colder, with scattered snow and rain showers

Feb 12-15: a cold front brings in bitter weather

Feb 16-19: unseasonably cold; another potential freeze for Florida

Feb. 20-23: Rainy, cold, but warms quickly

Feb. 24-29: Rain showers, then dry and unseasonably cold

Local Forecast

So, is this forecast accurate? How does it stack up against a local forecast?

Well, according to Accuweather’s daily forecast, February will have some rain, sun and mild temperatures in Georgia.

In Macon, residents will see some sun and rain the first few days of February and into the middle of the month. Temperatures will be somewhat mild, with highs in the mid to high 60s and lows in the 30s/40s. Towards the end of the month, Macon will see a slight dip in temperatures mixed with some periods of rain, but still plenty of sunshine.

In Columbus, locals will see about the same trend with rain and sun, and a few days even reaching 70 degrees.

What do you think of February’s weather forecast? Comment below or email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com

