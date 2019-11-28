Does Uponor Oyj (HEL:UPONOR) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll evaluate Uponor Oyj (HEL:UPONOR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Uponor Oyj:

0.12 = €74m ÷ (€855m - €256m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Uponor Oyj has an ROCE of 12%.

Check out our latest analysis for Uponor Oyj

Does Uponor Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Uponor Oyj's ROCE is around the 10% average reported by the Building industry. Regardless of where Uponor Oyj sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how Uponor Oyj's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

HLSE:UPONOR Past Revenue and Net Income, November 28th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Uponor Oyj's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Uponor Oyj has total liabilities of €256m and total assets of €855m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Uponor Oyj's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Uponor Oyj could be worth a closer look. Uponor Oyj shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

I will like Uponor Oyj better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.