What does Urals Energy Public Company Limited’s (LON:UEN) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as Urals Energy Public Company Limited (LON:UEN) with its market cap of UK£3.1m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Oil and Gas companies, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into UEN here.

How much cash does UEN generate through its operations?

UEN’s debt levels surged from US$14m to US$20m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, UEN currently has US$1.3m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of UEN’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can UEN meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at US$35m, it appears that the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of US$32m, leading to a current ratio of 0.9x.

Can UEN service its debt comfortably?

With debt at 29% of equity, UEN may be thought of as appropriately levered. UEN is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether UEN is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In UEN’s, case, the ratio of 0.7x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that debtors may be less inclined to loan the company more money, reducing its headroom for growth through debt.

Next Steps:

UEN has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. However, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how UEN has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Urals Energy to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

