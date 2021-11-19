What does the urinating singer say now about Florida concert? ‘I am not a shock artist’

Her band apologized on her behalf. But now Sophia Urista is coming clean.

The Brass Against singer shocked fans by urinating on stage last Thursday during a Rockville Festival performance at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach.

The lead singer was singing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up” when she announced she had to relieve herself and called a fan on stage.

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

Widely shared video (which we will not repost) shows Urista, 36, pulling down her pants and urinating on the man with a can in his mouth.

”I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage,” “The Voice” contestant wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “That night, I pushed the limits too far... I am not a shock artist. I always want to put the music first. I’m grateful for all of your continued love and support.”

Though Brass Against has been banned from performing at the festival again (and any other NASCAR venues, for that matter), no criminal charges will be filed.

Messod Bendayan, a spokesman for Daytona Beach police, told the Miami Herald the reason is that only one person complained to police: a mother whose 16-year-old daughter was in the audience.

“No incident report was created because we didn’t actually speak to the reporting party,” Bendayan said. “She spoke to a county dispatcher initially. We tried calling her back twice and received no response. Beyond that, we’re not giving any further comment on this matter.”

An individual caught urinating in public could face charges of lewdness and indecent exposure, a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida law.