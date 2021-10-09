What Does US Ecology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ECOL) Share Price Indicate?

While US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$38.18 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$30.62. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether US Ecology's current trading price of US$31.06 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at US Ecology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for US Ecology

Is US Ecology still cheap?

Good news, investors! US Ecology is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $51.68, but it is currently trading at US$31.06 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that US Ecology’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from US Ecology?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. US Ecology's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ECOL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ECOL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ECOL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for US Ecology from their most recent forecasts. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in US Ecology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.