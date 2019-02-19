Does Vadilal Industries Limited’s (NSE:VADILALIND) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Vadilal Industries Limited’s (NSE:VADILALIND) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Vadilal Industries has a P/E ratio of 8.56, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 12%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Vadilal Industries:

P/E of 8.56 = ₹483.75 ÷ ₹56.48 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Vadilal Industries increased earnings per share by a whopping 392% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 35% per year over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Vadilal Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Vadilal Industries has a lower P/E than the average (17.4) in the food industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Vadilal Industries will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Vadilal Industries, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Vadilal Industries’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 15% of Vadilal Industries’s market cap. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Vadilal Industries’s P/E Ratio

Vadilal Industries has a P/E of 8.6. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 15.2. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.