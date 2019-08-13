Does This Valuation Of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

How far off is Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$19.3m CA$19.0m CA$18.9m CA$18.9m CA$19.0m CA$19.2m CA$19.5m CA$19.8m CA$20.1m CA$20.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.66% Est @ 0.12% Est @ 0.67% Est @ 1.05% Est @ 1.32% Est @ 1.51% Est @ 1.64% Est @ 1.73% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 10.54% CA$17.5 CA$15.6 CA$14.0 CA$12.7 CA$11.5 CA$10.5 CA$9.7 CA$8.9 CA$8.2 CA$7.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CA$115.9m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$20m × (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (10.5% – 1.9%) = CA$243m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = CA$CA$243m ÷ ( 1 + 10.5%)10 = CA$89.11m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$205.06m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of CA$12.29. Relative to the current share price of CA$16.56, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Acadian Timber as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.441. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.