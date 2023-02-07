Does This Valuation Of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$1.10m AU$25.0m AU$17.0m AU$14.2m AU$12.7m AU$11.8m AU$11.3m AU$11.0m AU$10.9m AU$10.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -23.97% Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -16.20% Est @ -10.76% Est @ -6.95% Est @ -4.29% Est @ -2.42% Est @ -1.12% Est @ -0.20% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% -AU$1.0 AU$21.3 AU$13.3 AU$10.3 AU$8.5 AU$7.3 AU$6.4 AU$5.8 AU$5.3 AU$4.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$82m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$11m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.4%– 1.9%) = AU$171m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$171m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= AU$76m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$158m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.5, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AIC Mines as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.092. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for AIC Mines

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For AIC Mines, there are three further items you should consider:

Risks: Be aware that AIC Mines is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning... Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for A1M's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

