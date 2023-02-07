Does This Valuation Of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for AIC Mines

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

-AU$1.10m

AU$25.0m

AU$17.0m

AU$14.2m

AU$12.7m

AU$11.8m

AU$11.3m

AU$11.0m

AU$10.9m

AU$10.9m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -23.97%

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ -16.20%

Est @ -10.76%

Est @ -6.95%

Est @ -4.29%

Est @ -2.42%

Est @ -1.12%

Est @ -0.20%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4%

-AU$1.0

AU$21.3

AU$13.3

AU$10.3

AU$8.5

AU$7.3

AU$6.4

AU$5.8

AU$5.3

AU$4.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$82m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$11m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.4%– 1.9%) = AU$171m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$171m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= AU$76m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$158m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.5, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AIC Mines as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.092. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for AIC Mines

Strength

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

  • Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For AIC Mines, there are three further items you should consider:

  1. Risks: Be aware that AIC Mines is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for A1M's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 3, 2023 Operator: Good day, everyone. Welcome to Selective Insurance Groups Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, and Treasurer, Rohan Pai. Sir, you […]

  • Is Now The Time To Put Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Snow Family Dentistry, Mesa, AZ, Opens New Cosmetic Dentist Treatments Clinic

    Snow Family Dentistry (480-982-7289) has opened a new office in Mesa, AZ, where they will provide patients in the surrounding areas with a number of dental services. Mesa, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Following the opening of Snow Family Dentistry’s new facilities, patients in Mesa, Gilbert, and surrounding areas will be able to receive restorative dental services, preventative oral care, and cosmetic dentistry in a single location.For more information, please visit https://www

  • Wood Slats & Vertical Wood Slat Panels by Homey Decoration: Collection Expanded

    Homey Decoration, a premium custom home decor and e-commerce brand specializing in innovative decorative wood panels, now offers vertical and horizontal wood slats that are simple to install and create a three-dimensional look in any room. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Homey Decoration, a premium custom home decor and e-commerce brand specializing in innovative decorative wood panels, now offers vertical and horizontal wood slats that are simple to install and create a

  • Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's (SGX:CRPU) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

    Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's (SGX:CRPU) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. We...

  • Green Energy Content Marketing Service Launched By FIREWORKS Communications

    FIREWORKS Communications Announces the Launch of Its Solarfire Content Marketing Services. To Support Green Companies, and Their Positive Impact on Climate Change, FIREWORKS Is Offering a Special Consulting and Pricing Package. Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - FIREWORKS Communications is proud to launch a content development, branding and content marketing program in January of this year. Offered initially to Solar, Green and ESG companies, the customized, services program wi

  • What is your Plan B? Prepping for a money reset

    With layoffs accelerating – especially in tech, with 140,000 last year and 58,000 so far this year, according to Crunchbase – your Plan B might not be just a theory anymore. To help you do that, there is the timely new book “The Great Money Reset” from Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of the “Jill On Money” radio show and podcast.

  • Turkey earthquake: The world rallies in the face of disaster

    See in pictures how the world is rallying around Turkey and Syria following a devastating earthquake.

  • Game Recap: Bulls 128, Spurs 104

    The Bulls defeated the Spurs, 128-104. Nikola Vucevic recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Bulls, while Andre Drummond added a season-high 21 points and 15 rebounds in the victory. Keldon Johnson tallied 21 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 26-27, while the Spurs fall to 14-40.

  • Post-QE bond losses rising reality for central banks - BIS

    Central banks face mounting losses on the trillions of dollars of bonds they bought in the past 15 years of rolling crises, a paper from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said, warning that the deficits could leave them open to political attack. Having rapidly raised interest rates to fight inflation, the Federal Reserve and its European peers are now making huge interest payments to commercial banks on deposits they themselves created with their massive support efforts, which were known as quantitative easing (QE). The Fed's cumulative loss from its quantitative easing now stands at almost $26 billion.

  • Australia Raises Key Rate to 10-Year High, Sees More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point and said further tightening will be needed to crush stubbornly-high inflation, sending the currency and bond yields higher.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrit

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stock Bets Cathie Wood Is Taking Into 2023

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq represents a collection of more risky stocks than the other major indexes and that is reflected by a poorer performance in bear markets and a better display during bull runs. But the risks associated with the Nasdaq are mere child play compared to edgier funds such as Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF. Now that really hit the skids during last year’s bear, but the fund is also up 37% year-to-date, putting the Nasdaq's 15% gain in the shade. In fact, throwing more shade the N

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs: Middle Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- As Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and other Silicon Valley behemoths look to lighten payrolls after years of feverish hiring, a clear target has emerged: the middle manager. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational O

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 60% to 129%

    Cathie Wood is roaring back. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) plunged 67% last year. But so far in 2023, the exchange-traded fund is up nearly 40%.  This impressive performance could be just the warm-up.