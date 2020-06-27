Does This Valuation Of Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

How far off is Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Breville Group

Crunching the numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$48.4m AU$62.6m AU$97.8m AU$126.0m AU$152.3m AU$175.7m AU$195.7m AU$212.6m AU$226.9m AU$239.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 28.9% Est @ 20.91% Est @ 15.31% Est @ 11.4% Est @ 8.66% Est @ 6.74% Est @ 5.39% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% AU$44.4 AU$52.7 AU$75.5 AU$89.2 AU$99.0 AU$105 AU$107 AU$107 AU$104 AU$101

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$884m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$239m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (9.0%– 2.3%) = AU$3.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$3.6b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= AU$1.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$2.4b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$23.0, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

ASX:BRG Discounted Cash Flow June 27th 2020 More

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Breville Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.123. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.