Does This Valuation Of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, KE Holdings fair value estimate is US$14.59

Current share price of US$18.98 suggests KE Holdings is potentially 30% overvalued

Our fair value estimate is 63% higher than KE Holdings' analyst price target of CN¥23.79

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is KE Holdings Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥6.51b CN¥7.07b CN¥9.36b CN¥9.93b CN¥10.4b CN¥10.8b CN¥11.2b CN¥11.5b CN¥11.9b CN¥12.2b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 6.06% Est @ 4.86% Est @ 4.02% Est @ 3.44% Est @ 3.03% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.54% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6% CN¥5.9k CN¥5.9k CN¥7.1k CN¥6.9k CN¥6.6k CN¥6.2k CN¥5.9k CN¥5.5k CN¥5.2k CN¥4.9k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥60b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥12b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.6%– 2.1%) = CN¥164b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥164b÷ ( 1 + 9.6%)10= CN¥66b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥126b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$19.0, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at KE Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.055. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for KE Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BEKE.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For KE Holdings, we've put together three further elements you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for KE Holdings we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does BEKE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

