Does This Valuation Of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZSE:RBD) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZSE:RBD) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$80.5m NZ$91.0m NZ$99.9m NZ$107.3m NZ$113.6m NZ$119.0m NZ$123.8m NZ$128.0m NZ$131.9m NZ$135.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 17.7% Est @ 13.03% Est @ 9.76% Est @ 7.48% Est @ 5.88% Est @ 4.76% Est @ 3.97% Est @ 3.42% Est @ 3.04% Est @ 2.77% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% NZ$74.1 NZ$77.1 NZ$77.9 NZ$77.1 NZ$75.1 NZ$72.4 NZ$69.3 NZ$66.0 NZ$62.6 NZ$59.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$710m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$136m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.1%) = NZ$2.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$2.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= NZ$931m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$1.6b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$16.0, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Restaurant Brands New Zealand as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.376. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Restaurant Brands New Zealand, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Restaurant Brands New Zealand you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does RBD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

