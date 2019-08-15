Does Varia US Properties AG (VTX:VARN) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Varia US Properties AG's (VTX:VARN) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Varia US Properties has a P/E ratio of 13.48. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying CHF13.48 for every CHF1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Varia US Properties:

P/E of 13.48 = $37.61 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $2.79 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each CHF1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Varia US Properties Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.2) for companies in the real estate industry is higher than Varia US Properties's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Varia US Properties shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Varia US Properties, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Varia US Properties's earnings per share fell by 33% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Varia US Properties's P/E?

Varia US Properties has net debt worth a very significant 121% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Varia US Properties's P/E Ratio

Varia US Properties's P/E is 13.5 which is below average (17.7) in the CH market. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations.