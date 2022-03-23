Does Vection Technologies (ASX:VR1) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Vection Technologies Limited (ASX:VR1) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Vection Technologies Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 Vection Technologies had AU$3.89m of debt, an increase on AU$870.6k, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds AU$20.2m in cash, so it actually has AU$16.3m net cash.

How Strong Is Vection Technologies' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Vection Technologies had liabilities of AU$12.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$5.39m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had AU$20.2m in cash and AU$4.92m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast AU$7.61m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Vection Technologies could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Vection Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Vection Technologies's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Vection Technologies reported revenue of AU$12m, which is a gain of 561%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Vection Technologies?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Vection Technologies had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of AU$445k and booked a AU$3.1m accounting loss. With only AU$16.3m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Importantly, Vection Technologies's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Vection Technologies (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

