Does Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Have A High Beta?

If you’re interested in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from VEC’s beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.56, we can surmise that the Vectrus share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Vectrus shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Vectrus fares in that regard, below.

How does VEC’s size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of US$243m, Vectrus is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Vectrus tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether VEC is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Vectrus’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

