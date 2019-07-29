Does Veolia Environnement S.A.'s (EPA:VIE) CEO Pay Matter?

Antoine Frérot became the CEO of Veolia Environnement S.A. (EPA:VIE) in 2009. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other large companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Antoine Frérot's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Veolia Environnement S.A. is worth €13b, and total annual CEO compensation is €2.9m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €950k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over €7.2b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be €3.4m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

So Antoine Frérot receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Veolia Environnement has changed from year to year.

Is Veolia Environnement S.A. Growing?

Over the last three years Veolia Environnement S.A. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 16% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 3.5% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Veolia Environnement S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Veolia Environnement S.A. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 32% over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Antoine Frérot is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a large company .

Shareholder returns could be better but shareholders would be pleased with the positive EPS growth. As a result of these considerations, I would suggest the CEO pay is reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Veolia Environnement shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

