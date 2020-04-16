What Does VERBUND AG's (VIE:VER) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established VERBUND AG (VIE:VER). The company's stock led the WBAG gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at VERBUND’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in VERBUND?

Great news for investors – VERBUND is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €66.21, but it is currently trading at €36.42 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that VERBUND’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from VERBUND?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. VERBUND’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since VER is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VER for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VER. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

