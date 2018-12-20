Does Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited’s (NSE:VETO) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited’s (NSE:VETO) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Veto Switchgears and Cables’s P/E ratio is 5.87. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 17%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Veto Switchgears and Cables:

P/E of 5.87 = ₹76.25 ÷ ₹13 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Veto Switchgears and Cables increased earnings per share by 3.9% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 28%.

How Does Veto Switchgears and Cables’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Veto Switchgears and Cables has a lower P/E than the average (14.2) in the electrical industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Veto Switchgears and Cables shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Veto Switchgears and Cables’s Balance Sheet

Veto Switchgears and Cables’s net debt is 14% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Veto Switchgears and Cables’s P/E Ratio

Veto Switchgears and Cables’s P/E is 5.9 which is below average (17.2) in the IN market. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings are improving. If you believe growth will continue – or even increase – then the low P/E may signify opportunity.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'