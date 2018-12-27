Does Vidrala, S.A.’s (BME:VID) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

In this article, I will take a look at Vidrala, S.A.’s (BME:VID) most recent earnings update (30 June 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of VID’s industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company’s trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Could VID beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

VID’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of €99m has jumped 26% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 14%, indicating the rate at which VID is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at if it is solely because of industry tailwinds, or if Vidrala has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Vidrala has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 17% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.2% exceeds the ES Packaging industry of 6.6%, indicating Vidrala has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Vidrala’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.2% to 12%.

What does this mean?

Vidrala’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. While Vidrala has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Vidrala to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



