Does Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Viemed Healthcare

How Much Debt Does Viemed Healthcare Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Viemed Healthcare had US$7.15m of debt, up from US$6.55m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$7.41m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$256.0k.

TSX:VMD Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is Viemed Healthcare's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Viemed Healthcare had liabilities of US$18.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.15m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$7.41m and US$11.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.96m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that Viemed Healthcare's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$291.4m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Viemed Healthcare boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that Viemed Healthcare has been able to increase its EBIT by 25% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Viemed Healthcare's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Viemed Healthcare has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Viemed Healthcare actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.