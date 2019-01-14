How Does Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (HKG:1612) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. In the last few years Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (HKG:1612) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.5%. Does Vincent Medical Holdings tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does Vincent Medical Holdings fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 70% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 30% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 3.7%. However, EPS should increase to HK$0.067, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality is that it is too early to consider Vincent Medical Holdings as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Vincent Medical Holdings generates a yield of 2.5%, which is high for Medical Equipment stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If Vincent Medical Holdings is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three pertinent factors you should further research:

