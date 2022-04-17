What Does Viomi Technology Co., Ltd's (NASDAQ:VIOT) Share Price Indicate?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Viomi Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Viomi Technology

What is Viomi Technology worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.71x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.05x, which means if you buy Viomi Technology today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Viomi Technology should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Viomi Technology’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Viomi Technology generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Viomi Technology's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? VIOT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at VIOT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VIOT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for VIOT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Viomi Technology you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Viomi Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

