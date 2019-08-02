Does Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Virtus Health Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Virtus Health had debt of AU$184.3m, up from AU$148.4m in one year. On the flip side, it has AU$18.8m in cash leading to net debt of about AU$165.5m.

How Healthy Is Virtus Health's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Virtus Health had liabilities of AU$54.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$204.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$18.8m as well as receivables valued at AU$10.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$229.5m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Virtus Health is worth AU$411.6m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Virtus Health's debt is 2.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 5.3 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Sadly, Virtus Health's EBIT actually dropped 7.1% in the last year. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Virtus Health can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Virtus Health recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.