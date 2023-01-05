Does Visa (NYSE:V) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Visa (NYSE:V). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Visa Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Visa grew its EPS by 10% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Visa remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 22% to US$29b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Visa Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$438b company like Visa. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$229m. We note that this amounts to 0.05% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Visa but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Does Visa Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Visa is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Visa that you need to take into consideration.

