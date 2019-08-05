Does Vitasoy International Holdings Limited's (HKG:345) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Roberto Guidetti became the CEO of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (HKG:345) in 2013. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Roberto Guidetti's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Vitasoy International Holdings Limited is worth HK$38b, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$18m. (This is based on the year to March 2019). That's a notable increase of 21% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$7.1m. We examined companies with market caps from HK$31b to HK$94b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was HK$4.9m.

Thus we can conclude that Roberto Guidetti receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Vitasoy International Holdings has changed over time.

Is Vitasoy International Holdings Limited Growing?

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 4.6% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 16% over the last year.

I would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And, while modest, the earnings per share growth is noticeable. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Vitasoy International Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Vitasoy International Holdings Limited for providing a total return of 165% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

One might like to have seen stronger growth, but shareholder returns have been pleasing, over the last three years. As a result of the juicy return to investors, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Vitasoy International Holdings.

