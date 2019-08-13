Does Vitec Software Group AB (publ)'s (STO:VIT B) 44% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

Today I will examine Vitec Software Group AB (publ)'s (STO:VIT B) latest earnings update (30 June 2019) and compare these figures against its performance over the past couple of years, in addition to how the rest of VIT B's industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company's trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Check out our latest analysis for Vitec Software Group

Commentary On VIT B's Past Performance

VIT B's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of kr109m has jumped 44% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 15%, indicating the rate at which VIT B is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at if it is only attributable to an industry uplift, or if Vitec Software Group has seen some company-specific growth.

OM:VIT B Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Vitec Software Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.7% is below the SE Software industry of 6.7%, indicating Vitec Software Group's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Vitec Software Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 11%.

What does this mean?

Though Vitec Software Group's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Vitec Software Group gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Vitec Software Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for VIT B’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for VIT B’s outlook. Financial Health: Are VIT B’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.