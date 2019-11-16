How Does Volex's (LON:VLX) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

It's great to see Volex (LON:VLX) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 34% share price pop in the last month. And the full year gain of 35% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Volex's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 22.69 that there is some investor optimism about Volex. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.3) for companies in the electrical industry is lower than Volex's P/E.

Volex's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Volex's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 55% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Volex's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Volex has net cash of US$21m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Volex's P/E Ratio

Volex's P/E is 22.7 which is above average (17.2) in its market. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Volex to have a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Volex recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 16.9 to 22.7 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.