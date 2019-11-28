How Does VZ Holding AG's (VTX:VZN) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against The Industry?

When VZ Holding AG (SWX:VZN) released its most recent earnings update (30 June 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Understanding how VZ Holding performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see VZN has performed.

See our latest analysis for VZ Holding

How Did VZN's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

VZN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of CHF98m has increased by 7.5% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 6.9%, indicating the rate at which VZN is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is solely owing to industry tailwinds, or if VZ Holding has experienced some company-specific growth.

SWX:VZN Income Statement, November 28th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, VZ Holding has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 19% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.0% exceeds the CH Capital Markets industry of 0.6%, indicating VZ Holding has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for VZ Holding’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 19% to 14%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 35% to 57% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though VZ Holding's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research VZ Holding to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for VZN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for VZN’s outlook. Financial Health: Are VZN’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.