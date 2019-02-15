Does Wai Kee Holdings Limited’s (HKG:610) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Derek Zen became the CEO of Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HKG:610) in 2014. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Derek Zen’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Wai Kee Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$3.6b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$24m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$2.0m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from HK$1.6b to HK$6.3b, we found the median CEO compensation was HK$2.2m.

As you can see, Derek Zen is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Wai Kee Holdings Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Wai Kee Holdings, below.

Is Wai Kee Holdings Limited Growing?

Wai Kee Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 32% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 21% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Wai Kee Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 134%, over three years, would leave most Wai Kee Holdings Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Wai Kee Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Shareholders may want to check for free if Wai Kee Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

