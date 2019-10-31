Does Walkabout Resources Limited's (ASX:WKT) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

The CEO of Walkabout Resources Limited (ASX:WKT) is Trevor Benson. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Trevor Benson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Walkabout Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$89m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$287k over the year to June 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$250k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$292m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is AU$381k.

So Trevor Benson is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Walkabout Resources, below.

Is Walkabout Resources Limited Growing?

Walkabout Resources Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 55% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 26%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Walkabout Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 226% over three years, Walkabout Resources Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Trevor Benson is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Shareholders may want to check for free if Walkabout Resources insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

