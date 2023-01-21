Does Walmart take Apple Pay?

Walmart — the one-stop-shop retail giant — is a popular destination for many customers for both in-store and online shopping. Its bargain prices and ample selection of items, including groceries, household items and clothing, draw in millions of customers each week to its more than 4,600 stores.

Despite the popularity and convenience of Apple Pay, Walmart has not implemented Apple Pay at its registers. Instead, Walmart encourages customers to download the Walmart app to use its own touchless mobile payment option, Walmart Pay. Customers can also become a Walmart Plus member, which enables them to use a cell phone to scan items as they shop in-store and have a contact-free checkout. Walmart also accepts all major credit cards.

