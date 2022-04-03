How does the war in Ukraine impact farmers in Ohio?

Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
Brice Acton and Logan Bennett attach an auger to grain bins to remove corn in Frankfort, Ohio on April 1, 2022.
CHILLICOTHE — The ongoing war in Ukraine is limiting the country's exports, which means the cost of wheat and corn have gone up. This could be seen as a good thing for local farmers since they can charge more for their products.

So, how much more are farmers able to make with this market shortage? The answer isn't as much as you would think.

Due to the shortage of grain in the market farmers can charge more for their crops but it is costing them significantly more to produce these crops as well. Part of the production cost increase is due to gas prices. In some parts of Ross County, diesel prices have reached over $5 a gallon making it difficult for farmers who use diesel to power tractors and other equipment used on farms. The sanctions the U.S. has put on Russia are also increasing the average cost of fertilizer.

Chris Bruynis, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for Ohio State University Extension Office, notes that every farm is different. For example, older farmers may not need to make as much due to their equipment already being paid off, since they have less bills they will be bringing in more profit per crop.

Acton and Bennett loosen the bolts of an auger to move to another grain bin on a farm in Frankfort, Ohio.
"As a whole the industry is fine," said Bruynis. "There are individuals that will do well, and some that will have a less than stellar year."

He also notes that the cost of fertilizer and the possibility of it not getting to farmers is the bigger issue. Farmers use fertilizer to help grow bigger bushels of crops, if the farmers are unable to grow large bushels the demand for these products will only go up. Certain crops also require fertilizer so it does not strip the soils of nutrients. Farmers add fertilizer and chemicals to help keep the ground healthy and safe to use.

Local farmer Brad Ault works with his father to farm around 25,000 acres of land and they also raise cattle for freeze beef. The cost of farming for him has almost doubled in the last year with the cost of fertilizer almost tripling.

"Everything we put in has gone up immensely," said Ault.

Ault uses his corn crops to help feed the cattle they have so the rising cost of corn and fertilizer is going to then impact the cost of the freezer beef he sells. Ault believes the prices for farmers will continue to rise forcing farmers to pay more in order to continue farming.

"It is an expensive business," said Ault. "We have to be very careful with our decisions on how we spend money."

Brice Acton and his cousin Logan Bennett sweep the remaining corn to be collected and stored in Frankfort, Ohio, on April 1, 2022.
Brice Acton is a fifth-generation farmer who just recently took over his family farm. He harvests corn, soybeans and wheat. Acton also mentioned how expensive it can be to farm. From the price of machinery and parts to the cost of crop insurance farmers must pay expensive rates before they even start farming.

Crop insurance helps to protect farmers and lenders in the event of a bad crop yield. Many farmers are required to have it in order to be able to borrow money. This is an expense that has increased dramatically in recent years but one that farmers have to keep.

"There are so many variables that play into this," said Acton of a farmers' profit margin. Farmers have to look at the price of crops and try to figure out when the best time to sell is, try and cut cost, find ways to be sustainable and still be able to make a living. For each farmer, the cost of running a farm is different so there is no one size fits all plan.

Some of the fertilizer that Acton uses is completely out of supply. The fertilizer he is able to get he has to purchase at more than double the price he paid last year. This is because much of the nitrogen fertilizers are petroleum-based since it costs more to make farmers are having to pay more.

Brice Acton is a fifth generation farmer who recently took over the family farm in Frankfort, Ohio.
When Acton first sold crops this season he called his dad excited because he had never seen prices like that before. Now with the extra expenses and inability to get materials he does not think that this year's profit will be different from any other years.

"It looks amazing right now, but in the big picture profit margins will be the same as last year," said Acton.

Ultimately, while the war in Ukraine and the sanctions put on Russia are increasing the price of crops here in the U.S. local farmers are not seeing an increase in revenue due to the ever-increasing cost of farming. Ault summarized the impact the war has on farmers perfectly when he said "farmers are handling more money now, but they aren't making more money."

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: How does the war in Ukraine impact farmers in Ohio?

