How Does Warpaint London's (LON:W7L) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 37% gain, recovering from prior weakness. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 35% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for Warpaint London

How Does Warpaint London's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 25.79 that there is some investor optimism about Warpaint London. The image below shows that Warpaint London has a higher P/E than the average (22.0) P/E for companies in the personal products industry.

AIM:W7L Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 3rd 2019 More

That means that the market expects Warpaint London will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Warpaint London's earnings per share fell by 47% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 26% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Warpaint London's P/E?

Since Warpaint London holds net cash of UK£2.4m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Warpaint London's P/E Ratio

Warpaint London's P/E is 25.8 which is above average (16.9) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Warpaint London recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 18.8 to 25.8 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.