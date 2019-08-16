Does WASGAU Produktions & Handels (FRA:MSH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG (FRA:MSH) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for WASGAU Produktions & Handels

How Much Debt Does WASGAU Produktions & Handels Carry?

As you can see below, WASGAU Produktions & Handels had €55.2m of debt at December 2018, down from €60.0m a year prior. However, it does have €22.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €32.7m.

DB:MSH Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

A Look At WASGAU Produktions & Handels's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that WASGAU Produktions & Handels had liabilities of €52.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €61.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €22.5m as well as receivables valued at €7.04m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €83.8m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €102.3m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

WASGAU Produktions & Handels has net debt worth 1.7 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 3.9 times the interest expense. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. Importantly, WASGAU Produktions & Handels's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 39% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since WASGAU Produktions & Handels will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.